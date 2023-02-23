Life › Life

Cameroon-Urban Roads : Ketcha Courtes Inspects Construction Sites

Published on 23.02.2023 at 14h42 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development is visiting the city of Ngaoundere to take note of the structuring projects evolvement.

 

Touching the realities of the field. That is the aim of the working visit of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Célestine Ketcha Courtès in Ngaoundéré. This explains the minister’s trip earlier this week to the headquarter of the Adamaoua region to assess the progress of the implementation of the resilient cities development programme.

This concerns specifically the work on urban roads. The objective of such work is to improve access to basic urban infrastructure and economic opportunities. During her three-days visit, the commission which is headed by the minister will be working on the maintenance of urban roads and social housing under the Triennial Emergency Plan in order to assess the occupancy rate of the premises.

