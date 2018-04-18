Cameroon urged to shut down Douala port

The International Civil Aviation Organization,ICAO, has exhorted the government of Cameroon to shut down it’s Douala airport.

After conducting an audit on airport based on several complaints from several airlines regarding the poor state of the airport’s runways, ICAO urge Cameroon authorities to shut down in the bid to fix the airport properly.

In the report, ICAO cites a general lack of maintenance, runways in need of repair, poor maintenance of computer equipment and the location of the facility, which is close to residential areas.

Speaking on ICAO observations, Thomas Owona Assoumou, Managing Director of the Airport Authority of Cameroon, said; “We have forwarded the ICAO order to the government and precisely the Ministry of Transport, under whose authority the airport is operated”.