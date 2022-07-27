PoliticsPolitics › diplomacy

Cameroon: US Ambassador Condemns Violence in Resolving Anglophone Crisis 

Published on 27.07.2022 at 11h11 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

US Embassy in Cameroon
New US ambassador to Cameroon

Christopher Lamora on a working mission in Buea on July 20 and 21st used the opportunity to outline his opinion on the socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West region.

 

“I believe that the violence that has been ongoing in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon lasting from 2016 and definitely since 2017 has caused unnecessary suffering for the people of the two regions and whether or not there are legitimate political interests on the part of the various parties, violence is not ever going to be the right way to resolving this crisis,” explained US Ambassador to Cameroun, Christopher Lamora.

This declaration was made during his working mission in Buea last July 21. The trip according to Christopher Lamora aimed at being enlightened on what was going on in the North West and South West regions for the last five and a half years, ‘I need to get a sense of how people here on the ground are feeling and factor that into our conversations going forward,’ underscored the American diplomat.

His trip to the South West region allowed him to visit the Buea Council, the Mutengene Baptist hospital, and the University of Buea.

