Cameroon: US calls for independent investigation into killing of aid worker in restive NW

The Embassy of the United States in Yaounde, Cameroon has condemned the killing of Rev. Christopher Tanjoh, a humanitarian worker in Batibo, North West region of Cameroon and called for an independent investigation into his murder for perpetrators to be brought to justice.

In a statement issued Tuesday August 11, 2020, the Embassy of the United States in Yaounde condemns the killing of Pastor Christopher Tanjoh, community leader and humanitarian aid worker with the local non-governmental organization Community Initiative for Sustainable Development.

Its indicates that his murder is a “terrible” reminder of the dangers humanitarian aid workers are exposed to in the two restive English-speaking regions of Cameroon ever since the Anglophone crisis became violent.

The Embassy has called for an independent investigation into the killing of the pastor for his murderers, alleged to be separatist fighters to be brought to justice.

According to reports, Pastor Christopher Tanjoh was murdered after he allegedly signed a letter denouncing the fact that separatist fighters collect money from the population of Batibo to finance their activities.