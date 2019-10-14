The Embassy of the United States in Cameroon has called for thorough investigation into the beheading of a female prison official in the North West Region of Cameroon.

There has been widespread condemnation after images emerged of the beheading of Florence Ayafor in the North West Region, a day to the start of the Major National Dialogue.

In a statement released at the weekend, the US Embassy condemned the killings and called for investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The U.S. Embassy condemns the horrific late September aggravated assault, murder, and beheading of a female prison official and mother of three in the Northwest Region of Cameroon. We extend our deepest condolences to her surviving family.

“We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough and balanced investigation of this and other atrocities and bring the perpetrators to a fair and transparent trial.

“More violence is not the answer. We call on both sides to the conflict in the Northwest and Southwest to abjure further violence and to enter into an open-ended dialogue without pre-conditions.