Cameroon: US calls for “true dialogue” to end Anglophone crisis

The United States of America have urged Cameroonian authorities to organise a “true dialogue” to seek real solutions to the escalating Anglophone crisis rocking the two English speaking regions of the country.

Addressing the American Parliament Tuesday November 19, 2019 on the socio-political situation in Cameroon, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy said the Major National Dialogue was more of a symbolic event and called on Cameroonian authorities to put in place a concrete one.

“For the crisis to end, there has to be a true dialogue and a transfer of power to the regions” Tibor Nagy said.

According to the American diplomat, military option adopted by the Government of Cameroon can’t be the solution to the crisis, as some “ill advisers” of President Paul Biya would make him believe.

“The truth is it’s not going to be won militarily … You can’t wipe out a thought militarily,” he said, citing the case of the US and some other nations.

He disclosed the inability of the Government to resolve the crisis rather radicalises more Cameroonians who start thinking a separate country could be the better way out.

Ever since the Anglophone crisis escalated in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, Tibor Nagy is one of those who has always said real dialogue with the separatists would be the best option to put an end to the crisis that has killed and displaced many.