Cameroon: US casts fresh doubts over Biya’s re-election

The US States has cast fresh doubts on the re-election of Paul Biya last October 7 despite the 86-year old scoring a landslide victory to extend his reign.

In the 2018 human rights report on Cameroon released by the US State Department, Cameroon was described as a a republic dominated by a strong presidency.

The report however said last October 7 election was marred by irregularities, including intimidation of voters as well as representatives of opposition parties.

The report read in part : “The country has a multiparty system of government, but the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) has remained in power since its creation in 1985. In practice the president retains the power to control legislation. On October 7, citizens re-elected CPDM leader Paul Biya president, a position he has held since 1982. The election was marked by irregularities, including intimidation of voters and representatives of candidates at polling sites, late posting of polling sites and voter lists, ballot stuffing, voters with multiple registrations, and alleged polling results manipulation. On March 25, the country conducted the second senate elections in its history. They were peaceful and considered generally free and fair.

The report also presented a damning picture of the human rights situation in the country in part caused by the escalation of the crisis in the North West and South West regions.