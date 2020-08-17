Cameroon: US condemns brutal killings in Anglophone regions

The United States has condemned recent attacks allegedly carried out by separatist fighters on civilians in the troubled North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

At least two women were brutally murdered by suspected separatist fighters in Bamenda and Muyuka in the past two weeks. These add to the recent killings of humanitarian workers in the two troubled regions which have since drawn condemnation across the board.

The Embassy of the United States in Cameroon has added its voice to the wave of condemnation urging an impartial investigations and called for perpetrators to be brought to book.

“The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the horrific and senseless attacks against civilians in the Northwest and Southwest Regions by armed separatist fighters. We note the disturbing rise of brutal attacks in recent weeks, including beheadings, torture, and bombings in civilian areas,”the US Embassy said in a statement.

“Such attacks show utter disregard for the sanctity of life and human dignity. We have regularly condemned violence on all sides and called for all such acts to cease, and we reiterate that call again now. We offer our condolences to all those bereaved by these acts, and call for impartial investigations to take place and for perpetrators to be brought to justice in accordance with Cameroonian law.