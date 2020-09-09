Cameroon: US Congress calls for genuine inclusive dialogue to end Anglophone crisis

Thirteen US Senators have urged the Government of Cameroon and armed separatists to engage in a genuinely inclusive dialogue towards resolving the four years long socio-political crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

The Senators made the call in a resolution introduced Tuesday September 8.

They are of the opinion that the International Community must do more to speak out against the atrocities committed in the regions and engage the parties involved to pursue an inclusive and constructive path toward bringing back peace and stability.

“Resolving this crisis will allow Cameroonians to fully realize their own constitutional and democratic ideals, pursue justice for those whose lives have been lost or destroyed and restore Cameroon’s robust security and economic partnership with the United States…” hinted Jim Risch, Chairman of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Senators disclosed the Congress’ commitment to working with the Cameroonian people to put an end to the violence and human rights violation and support in the reconciliation, development and humanitarian efforts.

As such, they came up with a number of provisions in their resolution including encouraging all parties of the crisis in the country to;

Conclude and uphold an immediate ceasefire;

Guarantee unfettered humanitarian access and assistance to the North West and South West regions;

Exercise restraint and ensure that political protests are peaceful;

Establish a credible process for an inclusive dialogue that include all relevant stakeholders to achieve a sustainable political solution that respects the rights and freedoms of all the people of Cameroon.

Thus is not the first time the US Congress speaks out on the crisis that is rocking the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon for close to four years today.