Cameroon: US diplomat atrocities committed by Ambazonia separatists

Published on 10.01.2020 at 10h55 by JournalduCameroun

Ambazonia fighters (c) copyright

The forsmer US Ambassador to the United Nations Herman J. Cohen has condemned atrocities committed by Ambazonia separatist fighters in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The US diplomat who has been very vocal on the crisis in the Anglophone regions said violence perpetrated by Ambazonia separatists against villages, homes and civilians must stop.

Ambassador Cohen said it is time for a ceasefire and a serious mediated negotiation.

His outing comes in the wake of a series of kidnappings of soe political actors in the North West and South West Regions by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters.

The separatists have vowed to “deal with” anyone engaged in the upcoming February 9 elections in the North West and South West Regions.

The separatists hav even announced a five-day lockdown in an attempt to frustrate the elections in that part of the country.

