Cameroon: US Diplomat urges ICC to investigate mass killings in Anglophone regions

The former US Ambassador and assistant Secretary of State in Charge of African Affairs, Herman J. Cohen has appealed to the International Criminal Court to investigate the Biya regime for crimes against humanity committed in the crisis-hit English speaking regions.

The US Diplomat took to his twitter account to make the appeal Wednesday February 19, 2020 following the killing of civilians including women and children in Ngarbuh, a village in Ndu Subdivision, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon.

“In the wake of this massacre of civilian women and children in Northwest Cameroon’s Ntumbo-Ngarbuh quarter, I call on the International Criminal Court to investigate Paul Biya’s regime for crimes against humanity.” The tweet reads.

This is not the first time Herman J. Cohen makes known his stand on the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for over three years today.

For many months now, the Government of Cameroon has made many attempts to seek lasting solutions to the crisis with the last one being the Major National Dialogue to no avail.

According to national and international reports, violence is still rocking the regions with the latest and most deadly one being the Ngarbuh incident which has recorded wide condemnations.