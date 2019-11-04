Cameroon could face more sanctions from the United States of America after last week’s AGOA sanctions, former US Ambassador Herman Cohen has warned.

Reacting to last week’s decision from Donald Trump to terminate the designation of Cameroon as a beneficiary sub-Saharan African country under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, Ambassador Cohen said it is a warning signal to the Biya regime.

Cohen who has been very critical of Biya’s handling of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions said more pressure will be applied to the cameroon President if a negotiated settlement is not arrived at.

“By removing Cameroon’s duty-free access to U.S. markets under AGOA, President Trump has sent a signal to the Biya regime that increased pressure will be applied if a negotiated settlement to the insurgency in the Anglophone regions is not reached soon,”Herman J. Cohen said.