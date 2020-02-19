The Embassy of the United State in Cameroon has condemned the attack in Ngarbuh at the weekend that led to the death of civilians including women and children.

Several international organisations and media put the death toll at 22 though the government of Cameroon continues to dispute the figures, claiming only five persons died, describing them as collateral damage.

This has forced opinion leaders and international organisations to call for an independent panel to investigate the real cause of the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

The latest call is from the Embassy of the United States of America that has urged the government to authorise an independent investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We condemn the killings of civilians in Ngarbu, Northwest Region, and offer condolences to the victims’ families. We call on the government to authorize an independent investigation, ensure safety of witnesses, and bring perpetrators to justice. The violence must stop,” the US Embassy said in a statement.