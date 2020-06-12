Cameroon: US Embassy to support Wazizi’s lawyers in “seeking justice”

The US Embassy in Cameroon has announced that it will help the lawyers of late Samuel Wazizi, the Buea-based pidgin newscaster who died under police custody in August 2019 in their strive to seek justice for their late client.

In a letter addressed to the two lawyers of Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe aka Wazizi, the US Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Peter Henry Barlerin says his country is closely following President Biya’s commitment to the French Ambassador to set up and independent enquiry commission to investigate the death of the journalist.

Disclosing his concern about recent threats to the lives of the lawyers in their strive to seek justice for their late client, Peter Henry Barlerin says he has asked the Embassy-s political Officer to help them (lawyers).

“Lawyers play and important role in upholding democratic values and protecting human rights. You should be able to continue to serve your clients in peace and security.” Peter Henry Barlerin wrote in the letter.

Samuel Wazizi was arrested beginning August 2019 after which neither his lawyers nor family were informed of his whereabouts.

A week ago, a Douala-based Television channel revealed he died in police custody, succumbing to torture.

Two days later, the Ministry of Defence issued a communique confirming Wazizi died in detention in August 2019 but, refuting he died due to torture.

Since then, lawyers and colleagues have been urging the government to set up and enquiry commission to shed light on the circumstances that led to his death.