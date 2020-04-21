Cameroon: US salutes release of Ngarbuh massacre report by gov’t

The Embassy of the United States in Cameroon has welcomed the decision by the government to release the report in the February 14 tragic incident in Ngarbuh.

On Tuesday April 22, the Secretary General at the Presidency released a report which indicts soldiers for killing women and children in Ngarbuh but did not give the exact number of persons killed.

The report states that those indicted have been arrested and will be tried at the military tribunal following orders from the Head of State.

This development has been welcomed by several persons and institutions, notably, the US Embassy in Cameroon which sees this as a step towards transparency.

“The U.S. Embassy is pleased to see Cameroon take steps toward transparency for the Feb 14 attack at Ngarbuh, releasing its investigation report today. We welcome the news it plans to hold to account those suspected of carrying out this action and trying to cover it up,” the US Embassy tweeted.