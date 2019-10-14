Cameroon: US urges authorities to investigate killing of B’da prison wardress

The United States Embassy in Cameroon has urged Cameroonian authorities to open investigations on the brutal killing of Florence Ayafor, prison wardress in the North West region of Cameroon.

In a press release issued Friday October 11, 2019, the United States Embassy in Cameroon condemns the brutal assassination of Florence Ayafor, prison wardress and mother of three in Cameroons restive North West region and calls on authorities to investigate on this murder.

“We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough and balanced investigation of this and other atrocities and bring the perpetrators to a fair and transparent trial.” Part of the release reads.

The US Embassy took the opportunity to reiterate calls for inclusive Dialogue without preconditions and urged the parties involved in the Anglophone crisis to stop further violence.

Florence Ayafor was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday September 28 on her way back from a funeral in her native Pinyin. Parts of her body were only discovered on Monday September 30, 2019.