Cameroon: USA discloses being neutral partner in Major National Dialogue

The United States Embassy in Yaounde has disclosed being a neutral partner in the ongoing Cameroon’s Major National Dialogue taking place at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The information is contained in a press release issued today by the United States Embassy in Yaounde, with the aim to clarifying US role in Cameroon’s Major National Dialogue.

The US Embassy noted recent press reports that erroneously characterised the role of the United States in relation to the National Dialogue currently underway. The United State is a neutral observer in the process…” part of the release says.

Nonetheless, the United States Embassy further reiterates her wish to offer help in case her intervention is needed by any side.

“We have offered to play a role in identifying an eventual solution, we will need to be asked by both sides before taking on this role.”

Indicating her desire is for peace to return to Cameroon, the US Embassy urged all those involved in the Anglophone crisis to enter into an open ended violence without pre-conditions.

On the 10th of September 2019, President Paul Biya convened a Major National Dialogue without exclusion to seek for lasting peace to the socio-economic crisis rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West regions. Discussions at this National event kicked off yesterday after the openeing ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.