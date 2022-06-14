› Health

Happening now

Cameroon: USA Invest more than 153 million FCFA For Fight Against Covid 19

Published on 14.06.2022 at 09h29 by Nana Kamsukom

USA
USA assist Cameroon

The Ministry of Public Health  announced on 9 June that it has received more than 153 million FCFA (250 thousand dollars) of equipment and supplies from the United States to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 in Cameroon.

 

 

 

This donation from the American government, through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, consists of molecular diagnostic equipment for Covid-19 and genomic sequencing, medical equipment, Covid-19 laboratory consumables, RDT and PCR reagents,” the Ministry said in a statement published on its Facebook page.

The equipment is destined for the National Public Health Laboratory  which coordinates testing, quality control and quality assurance programmes for all reference and local laboratories. The NPHLwas renovated by CDC in 2016 and has received ongoing technical support in strengthening Cameroon’s laboratory system. On 8 June this year, this structure benefited from a donation of laboratory equipment for Covid-19 from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), estimated at CFAF 45 million (US$74,000).

The equipment, funded by the US Disaster Relief Plan, is expected to improve the capacity to diagnose the disease and store samples for genomic sequencing of the virus, which allows health authorities to monitor the evolution of Covid-19 and adapt the response accordingly.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has provided approximately 12 billion CFA francs ($19.5 million) in health assistance and specialized technical support to the Cameroon Ministry of Health’s response efforts. This grant is intended to strengthen laboratory capacity in Cameroon and is part of the United States’ ongoing commitment to support Cameroon’s health systems and improve global health,” says the US Embassy in Yaoundé.

Tags : | | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top