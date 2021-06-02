Cameroon: USA pledges FCFA 53B to check HIV, malaria

The US government will assist Cameroon with the sum of FCFA 53 billion to step up fight against HIV and malaria.

The information was disclosed Tuesday June 1 by the Chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Yaounde, Vernelle Trim FitzPatrick.

Speaking to the press, Vernelle Trim FitzPatrick said the move goes in line with US-Cameroon bilateral cooperation.

According to Severe Malaria Observatory, Cameroon is among the 15 highest burden malaria countries and had 3% of all global malaria cases in 2018, representing the 3rd highest number of malaria cases in Central Africa (12.7% of cases).

Suspected malaria cases caused 30 % of all medical consultations, and 21 % of visits to health facilities resulted in a diagnosis of laboratory-confirmed malaria.

Statistics further reveal that in 2020, 4,121 people died due to malaria.

As for HIV, decades after its discovery, it remains the number one killer disease in Sub-Saharan Africa where up to 67% of the world’s 33 million infected people live.

Cameroon is among the African countries most affected by the epidemic. The prevalence rate is estimated at 4.3%, and women and children are the most vulnerable.

540 thousand infected HIV patients detected in 2019. The mother-to-child transmission rate remains high, and too few children and adolescents infected with the virus receive treatment.

According to Vernelle Trim, with the FCFA 53 billion, Cameroon will definitely step up the fight against malaria and why not head for a leading position in HIV mitigation and treatment in Africa.