Cameroon : USA Provides Support of FCFA 240 Million to Populations Facing Floods

The recent floods in Yagoua, the capital of the Mayo-Danay department in the Far North region, have caused a humanitarian and food crisis that affects nearly 43,000 people, according to local administrative authorities.

Faced with the emergency, “the United States has provided humanitarian aid of more than 240 million FCFA ($400,000) through the U.S. Agency for International Development (Usaid),” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement issued on February 21. This financial support will make it possible to offer these families emergency food aid, protection, shelter and hygiene kits, we learn.

On February 17, the American ambassador, Christopher J. Lamora, went to meet the affected communities to testify to the “solidarity” of the American people. “The United States is deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss of human lives and livelihoods. They remain alongside the Cameroonian people in these difficult times. Because these women, girls and marginalised communities are disproportionately affected and endangered by natural disasters, like the recent floods, USAID also provides additional support to prevent gender-based violence as well as support for survivors of the flood tragedy, “said the American diplomat, quoted in the statement.

These floods resulted in the drowning death of at least 10 people, according to the prefect of Mayo-Danay, Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo. “The roads, houses, schools and farms have suffered the destructive violence of heavy rains,” he says. Since mid-August 2022, the Far North has been facing floods in several localities in the departments of Mayo-Danay, Logone and Chari and Mayo-Tsanaga. These floods are the result of both heavy rainfall, the overflow of rivers and/or the rupture of dykes.