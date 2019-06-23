The Video Assistant Refereeing was at the centre of controversy as Cameroon bowed out of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a three-nil defeat to England on Sunday.

Goals from S Houghton (14),E White (45+4),A Greenwood (58) sealed a quarter final ticket for the Three Lions and sending the Indomitable Lionesses home.

Houghtong got England ahead at the 14 minute from a free kick inside the box after goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndo was adjudjed to havve handled a back pass from his defender.

Just before the break, Ellen White who had just put the ball in the back of the Cameroon net was flagged offside by the referee’s assistant but the decision overturned by VAR to award England the goal and put them two nil up at half time.

There was more drama to come after the break after Nchout Ajara thought she had reduced the score only for VAR to intervene and rule out the goal for a marginal offside in the build up to the goal.

This prompted tempers to flare as Cameroonian players threatened to walk off the pitch before they were calmed down by their head coach Alain Djeumfa.

England wrapped up a comfortable win with a third after Duggan’s fizzing low corner towards the near post found Greenwood who wrapped her foot across the ball to fire it beyond Ngo Ndom.

England will face Norway at the quarter finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.