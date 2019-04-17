Cameroon: Verdict for case between Kamto’s party, Atanga Nji awaited

The verdict of the case beteween the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji will be delivered later today at 4pm.

The case finally opened today at the Mfoundi High Court with Paul Atanga Nji represented in court today by the Head of Division for Judicial affairs at the Minister of Territorial Administration.

Hearing was opened at 10 am with both camps making their submission before the judges suspended hearing to resume at 4pm when a verdict would likely be read out.

In a related development, the Mifi High Court in the West region is expected to equally pass a verdict on the matter in the region on Thursday at 3pm.