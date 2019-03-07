Cameroon: Verdict for Kamto’s habeas corpus hearing expected today

The Mfoundi High court is expected to pass a verdict today on the habeas corpus plea filed in by lawyers of the leaders of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto.

Kamto and seven of his close collaborators appear before a judge again today to leearn their fate after their lawyers made their submissions two weeks ago for their release.

Early reports at the Mfoundi High Court signal a high presence of security forces around the court premises as has been the case during previous hearings involving supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

The case comes up today as pressure continues to mount for the Biya government to release Maurice Kamto and supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement with the EU and the US all saying this will be a bold step to deescalate political tension in the country.