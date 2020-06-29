Cameroon: Vice President of Meme Lawyers Association passes away

Published on 29.06.2020 at 16h45 by journalduCameroun

The Vice President of the Meme Lawyers Association, Barrister Jacob Mpako Njume is no more.

He died early Monday morning June 29 in Kumba, South West region of Cameroon.

He was a Barrister at Law of the Supreme Court of Cameroon and frontline member of the Cameroon Bar Association.

He was equally a member of the Cameroon Football Federation.

Before his demise, Barrister Jacob Njume was Vice President of the Meme Lawyers Association.

Born in Nyasoso Tombel Sub Division, Kupe Muanenguba in the South West region of Cameroon about five decades ago, Barrister Njume is reported to have played a great role during the Major National Dialogue in the Judiciary Commission.

It is worth mentioning that Barrister Jacob Njume is the 30th Cameroonian lawyer to pass away within six months.

One of them, Barrister Joseph Mbah Ndam, former vice President of the National Assembly who passed away in April was laid to rest over the weekend in Yaounde.