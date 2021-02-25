Cameroon: Victim of lion attack in Far North Region finally passes away

One of the eleven persons who were attacked by a rampaging lion last weekend in the Far North Region has finally passed away.

The victim who was at the Makary District Hospital since last weekend after the attack succumbed to his wounds early on Tuesday morning.

The lion had gone wild on the night of Friday breaking Saturday as it injured several villagers before it was finally killed by eco-guards with the Regional Delegate of Forestry and Wildlife describing the act as legitimate defence.

The other injured persons are still receiving treatment in the hospital.