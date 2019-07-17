Cameroon: Video of 4 Ambazonia fighters molesting women in Bali goes viral

A video showing four suspected Ambazonia fighters molesting women in Bali, North West region of Cameroon for alleged betrayal has gone viral.

The video reportedly taken on Monday July 15, 2019 shows four separatist fighters molesting breast-feeding mothers, accusing them of betrayal in Bali Native language before their babies in that part of the country.

The video clearly shows that despite the plea from the ladies, the boys won’t let them go and keep on accusing them of exposing them (separatist fighters) to the enemy.

The video further shows how the poor ladies are severely beaten up by the Ambazonia boys with broken woods .

The Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for close to three years today has left many dead, rendered some homeless and caused others to forcefully migrate.