Cameroon-Vincent Aboubakar: “Brazil Does Not Frighten Us”

The captain of the Indomitable Lions in an interview with FIFA analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of Cameroon housed in Group G of the 2022 World Cup with teams like Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia.

On November 24, 2022, Cameroon Indomitable Lions will set their foot on the field to play their first match of the 2022 World Cup. The foals of Rigobert Song will then be opposed to Switzerland. A few days later, they will challenge Brazil before playing their third match against Serbia.

Although Cameroon is not a group favorite unlike Brazil, the team, however, has ambitions to not just make it through the first round but win the competition. And to do this, you must not be afraid. It is this feeling that seems to animate the national team captain, Vincent Aboubakar. The top scorer of the last Afcon put his gaze on answering questions from FIFA as taken up by Allez les Lions, “we fell into a difficult group. However, we are not afraid of Brazil because this team is not like those we have known in the past. Of course, there are good players but to go far in such a competition, you need a close-knit group. Without this collective, extending the big names is of little use.”

Vincent Aboubakar used the opportunity to lay out what goes where the conditions for a better performance of the Indomitable Lions must rest,