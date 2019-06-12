Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar ruled out of Afcon 2019

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar has not been included in the 23-man final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that kicks off in Egypt on June 21.

The FC Porto striker is the biggest name to miss out but sources in the team say he failed to recover on time from an injury he has been nursing and the technical team opted not to risk him for th competition.

Vincent Aboubakar who scored the winning goal to help Cameroon lift its fifth continental crown two years ago in Gabon will now have to watch the competition on his screen as he continues his rehabilitation.

The striker has had a year to forget as he sat out the majority of the season following an injury he picked at the start of the season.

Another player who will not be in Egypt through injury is Sochaux’s Jeando Fuchs.