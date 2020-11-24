Cameroon/Violence at Bonanjo courtroom: Detained lawyers released

Detained human right Barrister Richard Tamfu and colleague, Barrister Armel Tchuenmegne were released Monday November 23 after receiving each a six month suspended sentence for three years with a fine of one hundred thousand FCFA.

The verdict was handed down at the end of a court hearing yesterday at the Bonanjo Court of first instance in Douala where the two lawyers were found guilty of group rebellion, contempt of the Magistrate and destruction of public property.

The six months suspended sentence for three years, implies the two lawyers regain their freedom but in case they commit a similar offense and are sentenced within the three years period, they will have to serve the six months sentence before they are prosecuted.

Besides the suspension, the lawyers will pay a fine of one hundred thousand FCFA.

According to Barrister Ebah Ntoko Justice, the judgement of the Court was a rather satisfactory one handed down to calm down the tension.

The lawyers were arrested Wednesday November 18 and transferred at the New Bell Prison on Friday November 20 where they were remanded in custody for violence during the lawyers/police confrontation in a courtroom in Bonanjo last November 10.