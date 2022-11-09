Cameroon : Violent Heatwaves Predicted in November

The thermometer is likely to rise to very high temperatures during the month of November on the national triangle.

Many localities in the country’s 10 regions thus present “a high probability of recording maximum temperatures higher than the historical average recorded during the same period from 1979 to 2018“, according to the climate alert and forecast bulletin of the National Observatory on Climate Change (Onacc) for the decade from 1 to 10 November 2022.

This period will be marked by “heatwave situations”, particularly in the Far North and the North, with temperatures that can reach 40°C, the Onacc warns. These are records never reached during this period for 40 years. In the Far North, Onacc indicates that special attention should be paid to certain localities, namely Maroua, Waza, Mora, Mindif, Bogo, Kousséri, Yagoua, Maga and Kaélé. In the North, the heat wave will hit Guider, Garoua, Poli, Touboro, Pitoa, Rey Bouba, Lagdo, Dembo, and Tcholliré with full force.

These heatwaves will have an impact on both the environment and human health. “Heat waves are generally a public health problem.