Cameroon-Volleyball: Junior Lionesses Engage In Rehearsals

On the sidelines of the African Youth Games to be held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the national under-18 team is stepping up its preparation for qualifiers that will be played in Brazzaville (Congo).

16 players on the under-18 squad of the national volleyball team have been on internship since April 8. It is in respect to the qualifiers of the African Youth Games organized in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. The qualifiers will be played in Brazzaville, capital of Congo, next month.

The grouping has to do with a series of friendly matches and training sessions to work on rigor in the game and concentration.

“The group is on a good streak. I think over time we will go further. We have corrected our shortcomings and are progressing. There are still things to improve,” explained the player, Thérèse Assomo.

The Lionesses roster includes five receptionists, four centrals, three setters, two pointers and two libero

For the second week which also marks the last training session for the team. Emile Tong Tong, National Technical Coordinator of the U18 Lionesses, believes there are still things these girls need to work on,

“The game against Conquistadores last week was primarily an observation game. It allowed us to see that we have weaknesses that need to be readjusted. On the other hand, we also have a lot of strength that we will have to preserve.”