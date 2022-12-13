Cameroon : Volleyball Lionesses On Internship In Luxembourg

On the sidelines of the preparation for the African women’s volleyball championship, the players of the national team will benefit from a preparation course from May 1 to 21, 2023 as indicated in a note from the federation:

A preparatory meeting for the reception of the National Senior Ladies Volleyball team scheduled for May 1 to 21, 2023 in Luxembourg took place yesterday.

It was in the presence of the president of the Africa house in Luxembourg, David Foka, the president of the Luxembourg Volleyball Federation, Norma Zambon, the technical director of the Luxembourg Federation, and Tom Hoffmann, Luxembourg volleyball medalist at the Games Olympics.

At the end of the work, David Foka presented the gift offered by Fecavolley to the officials of the Luxembourg Volleyball Federation.

As a reminder, the president of the Africa house in Luxembourg, David Foka was visiting the Johnston Sport-Studies College in Yaounde on November 22, 2022. Accompanied by the president of the Cameroonian Volleyball Federation, Julien Serge Abouem, they discussed several points relating to the cooperation between the Cameroonian Volleyball Federation and Luxembourg.

It must be said that this internship, which is taking shape next May in Luxembourg, will do a lot of good for the Lionesses who will have to defend their continental crown next year.