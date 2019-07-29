Cameroon: Volleyball lions are vice African champions

Cameroon’s volleyball lions are vice champions of the 2019 Men’s African Volleyball Cup of Nations that ended yesterday in Tunis, Tunisia.

The volleyball lions bowed to nine times title holders and host Tunisia yesterday evening during the tie break of the finals of the competition as the encounter ended on a two to three sets result.

During the first set, the lions imposed themselves with a 25-23 score. Tunisia bounced back during the second and third sets with 25-20 and 26-24. Cameroon later secured the fouth set with 25-21 and unfortunately in the fifth set, they lost to Tunisia 13-15.

Despite the loss, Cameroon received three individual awards with Kody Bitjaa Yvan getting the best attacker distinction, Ahmed Awal took the best setter prize and Sally Hili retained the best server trophy.

During this competition, the volleyball lions played five matches all together, winning all of the sets in four of the matches played.