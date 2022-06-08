Cameroon-Volleyball: Port Autonome de Douala Wins National Championship

The team won the Camtel volleyball championship last Sunday ahead of Cameroon Sports volleyball, 3-0.

Port Autonome de Douala had shown its full potential at the last African Club Championship, finishing fourth. This weekend, they showed that it was not a bluff. It was during the final of the Cameroonian volleyball championship, dubbed Camtel volleyball championship. On the floor, two emblematic teams of Cameroonian volleyball, PAD and Cameroon sports volleyball.

PAD starting as favourite quickly proved the bookmakers right. They won the three sets of the game with the first 25-19 then 25-22 and finally 25-20. A festival in terms of games which kept all its promises. It was played in the gymnasium of the National School of Public Works in Yaounde. During the hard-fought meeting, Brahim Adam who had been distinguished during the African club championship received the title of MVP (Most valuable player).

This same Sunday, June 05, 2022, the ladies of Bafia volleyball evolution overpowered the ladies of the Armed Forces and police. The match which held a lot of breath, ended with a score of 3-2 (18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26, 15-08). The Bafia volleyball evolution player who stood out in this final is Bediang Moon. The attacking receiver showed physical presence and a widely acclaimed sense of anticipation. Not surprising to see her finish the meeting with the title of MVP.

In addition, the two winners of the day each received an envelope of one million F and for the losers, 500,000F.