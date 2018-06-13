Cameroon volleyball squad to begin World Cup preparations

Cameroon’s women’s volleyball team will begin camping on June 20 ahead of the World Volleyball championships scheduled for Japan later this year.

To that effect, head coach Joel Rene Akono has published a list of 20 players will will take part in the one month camp that is scheduled to start next week.

Amongst the players called up, 13 of them were part of the squad that won the African Championships last October in Yaounde. However, Raissa Nasser, one of the key players of that squad will not be part of the camp due to administrative reasons.

Most of the foreign-based players have started arriving Cameroon while the coach is expected in the country on Saturday. The first part of this training camp is expected to last for a month before the list of players will be cut down for the second part of the training camp to take place in Lyon-France.

Lyon will serve as their base from where they will travel to take part at various tournaments in Switzerland, Italy and Slovenia.

After 2006 and 2014, the volleyball lionesses will be at their third participation at the global volleybal tournament which will run from September 30 to October 21.

The Lionesses are lodged in group A alongside hosts Japan, Argentina, Germany, Mexico and Holland.