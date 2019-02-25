Cameroon: Wali Muna passes away

The death of renowned Cameroon cardiologist Professor Walinjom Terenricha Muna, has been announced by his family.

He died on Sunday Febfuary 24, his brother Barrister Ben Muna said in a statement on behalf of the family.

Ben Muna said detailed his late brother’s achivevements in a statement:

“Professor Walinjom Fombad Tenjericha Muna was a retired Professor of Cardiology and Internal Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaoundé I, in Cameroon.

He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daniel Muna Mémorial Clinic

The fifth of eight children of the Late Honourable Solomon Tandeng Muna, former Prime Minister of West Cameroon, Vice-President of Cameroon and Speaker of the Cameroon National Assembly, he is survived by his loving wife Therese; only child, a daughter, Vanessa; a grandchild, Humphrey; sister and brothers; nephews and nieces; many other family members; and in-laws.

He obtained a B.Sc.(Hons) and MSc in Biochemistry from Washington State University, Pullman Washington in 1969. He subsequently pursued in parallel and obtained an MD (1973) and PhD (1974) degrees in Biochemistry from the University of Washington in Seattle. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

Professor Muna trained in Internal Medicine at the Osler Service of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore (1974-1976) and specialized in Cardiology at HLBI/NIH Bethesda MarFellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC)yland USA (1976/1977) and Yale-New Haven University Hospital (1977-1979).

He worked as Chief of Medicine and CEO at the General Hospital of Yaoundé from 1988-1996 and as the Coordinator of the National Center for Hypertension and Diabetes.

Professor Muna is a Past President of the Cameroon Cardiac Society and the Pan African Society of Cardiology. He has served on several International Task Forces for the National Academy of Science and the Institute of Medicine (USA).

Professor Muna is a founding member of the Cameroon Academy of Sciences and Chairperson of its Public Health Forum. He has been President of the National Epidemiology Committee of Cameroon for over 2 decades and a WHO expert and adviser on cardiovascular diseases, serving on several local, regional, continental and international task-forces and conferences on Tobacco control.

He has provided the leadership for developing comprehensive anti-tobacco legislation for Cameroon. Mr Muna was a Past President of the Tobacco Control Commission for Africa. He was the Chairperson of the Ethical Committee of the Chantal Biya International Research Center and current President of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on eHealth .

Professor Walinjom Fombad Tenjericha Muna was a Knight, Commander and Grand Officer of the National Order of Valor of Cameroon and has received several other local and international distinctions over the years.