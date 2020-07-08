› Life

Cameroon: Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested in Douala

Published on 08.07.2020 at 12h49 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

A presumed 36-year old armed robber actively wanted for terrorizing top-ranking officials and economic operators in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon has been arrested by elements of the second Gendarmerie Unit.

According to reports, the suspected bandit identified as France Carlin was arrested in the course of planning his next operation.

During his arrest, elements of the second Gendarmerie unit in Ndogbong, in the Douala V sub-division say he was in possession of two automatic pistols, forty-two cartridges among other defence weapons.

Added to that, a systematic check at his house led to the discovery of twenty-three other cartridges, including a war cartridge.

When questioned, France Carlin admitted being the owner of the above listed weapons but claimed they are for self-defence.

He acknowledged possessing them illegally but denied armed robbery allegations.

He is currently under police custody at the Gendarmerie unit, pending further investigations.

 

