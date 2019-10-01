Cameroon: Wardress beheaded in restive NW Region

The decapitated body of a wardress was discovered in the North West Region on Monday on the day the Major National Dialogue was opening in the capital, Yaounde.

Ayafor Florence, warder at the Bamenda main prison was kidnapped on Saturday September 28 on her way back from a funeral in her native Pinyin.

Parts of her body were only discovered on Monday drawing widespread condemnations and criticisms as violence continues in the restive Anglophone regions despite the Major National dialogue taking place.

At the weekend, security sources said a bus transporting passengers had been stopped and the passengers kidnapped but no news has since been heard of them.