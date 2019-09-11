Cameroon: We are waiting to see what the dialogue looks like- Joshua Osih

The Vice President of the Social Democratic Front party, Hon Joshua Osih has reacted with mixed feelings to President Biya’s announcement of a major National dialogue slated for the end of this month.

Speaking to the press at the end of President Biya’s address to the Cameroonian people, Hon Joshua Osih welcomed the announcement of a National dialogue, stating that the decision could have been taken much earlier.

“It’s been a couple of years that the SDF has been waiting for a dialogue to be called by the powers that be. It is a pity that a situation and position that was known and agreed upon by 24 Million Cameroonians for so many years only came to the mouth leaps of the President at this time” Joshua Osih said.

Nevertheless, the SDF parliamentarian stated the party’s readiness to give her support so as to bring an end to the crisis.

“Now that the dialogue has been called, we are waiting to see what it looks like, see what is on the table, see what is to offer…We are ready to give all our good assistance to make sure that this situation in the North West and South West is brought back to normal”.