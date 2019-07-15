Cameroon: “We should find pacific ways to bring back peace”- Gilles Thibault

France Ambassador to Cameroon H.E Gilles Thibault has called on the government and separatists to look for pacific ways to end the escalating Anglophone crisis.

Gilles Thibault was speaking yesterday in Yaounde at a ceremony to mark the country’s National day celebration in Cameroon. President Paul Biya was represented at this ceremony by the Minister Director of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayollo

Speaking on Cameroon’s socio-political situation, the French diplomat said it was doing well in spite of the challenges posed by separatist fighters in the North West and South West regions of the country.

“The only way out for everybody is to find pacific ways to create peace amongst all the people.” He said.

Gilles Thibault equally expressed satisfaction at the common realizations arrived at since his coming to Cameroon. He mentioned amongst others; the West and East entries of Douala and the launch of the Nachtigal dam.

This ceremony marked the last French National day celebration in Cameroon with Gilles Thibault as French Ambassador.