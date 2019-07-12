Cameroon: “We will have an independent state of Ambazonia”- Hon Joseph Wirba

SDF Hon. Joseph Wirba has reiterated that the “struggle for freedom” continues and that they will end up having an independent state of Ambazonia.

He was speaking in London weeks ago in an official press outing where he gave all his support and encouragement to secessionist fighters in the troubled Anglophone regions.

Speaking to “Amba boys and girls”, Hon Wirba said “We are proud of you. Without you, we will be nowhere and without you, there would be no revolution.” He continued by appreciating and congratulating them for the work done so far. “It is the most daring person who can stand up to say he/she is ready to die to liberate his people” he said.

Reassuring them that their sacrifice will not be in vain, Hon. Joseph Wirba said “We got only one way to go, we will have an independent state of Ambazonia, I only hope they do not make it too complicated so that we will be able to live as good neighbours.”

This outing comes days after Swiss-led negotiations between the government of Cameroon and Ambazonian leaders have been announced to restore peace in the country.