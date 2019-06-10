Cameroon : Web Journalist Paul Chouta finally detained at Kondengui

Popular whistle blower and web journalist Paul Chouta has finally been place on pre trial detention at the Kondengui maximum security prison in Yaounde.

Paul Chouta was sent to Kondengui late on Monday evening after appearing before a judge at the Magistrate’s Court in Yaounde.

He has spent over ten days in police cells in Yaounde since he was first arrested by plain clothes uniform officers around the Biyem Assi neighbourhood in Yaounde.

Though charges brought before him have not been made public, he detention is not unconnected to a defammation complaint filed by Franco-Cameroonian writer, Calixthe Beyala.

Since Paul Chouta’s detention, his health condition has been deteriorating and he has not had access to proper medical care, his lawyers said.