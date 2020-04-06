Cameroon welcomes first baby born to COVID-19 positive mother

Cameroon has recorded its first delivery case by a COVID-19 positive mother under isolation at the Yaounde Central Hospital.

Health officials say the baby is alive, healthy and without the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Prof Anne Esther Njom Nlend, neonatologist and Associate Professor of Paediatrics, separation from the mother is not necessary and breastfeeding is very possible, provided the mother puts on a face mask.

Besides that, Prof Anne Esther Njom has recommended the baby be placed in an incubator in a dedicated area for a fourteen-day quarantine period or less, and if possible confined at home, according to its condition.

While giving updates on Cameroon’s Coronavirus situation on CRTV’s 7:30pm news edition yesterday, Dr Eric Tandy, a health expert disclosed that this successful case proves that there is no mother to child transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.