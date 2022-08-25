Life › Life

Cameroon-West: Governor Draws Attention On Threat Hanging Over His Region 

Published on 25.08.2022 at 16h29 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Awa Fonka Augustine is sounding the alarm on the risks run by the population with the announcement of heavy rains and the risk of flooding in several departments of the region.

The days are looking bad in the West region. Divisions such as those of Menoua, Bamboutos, or Mifi are under threat. The alert comes from the weather forecast for August 2022. According to the latter, heavy rains with accumulations greater than 280 millimeters coupled with the risk of flooding and landslides on unstable slopes will mark the West region.
It is regarding such a situation that the Governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine, invited the population he administers to show great caution. It also prescribes avoiding high-risk areas. These areas are swamps, hillsides, mountainous areas, or those where the soil texture is dominated by sand or clay.

Awa Fonka Augustine, Governor of the West region

Awa Fonka Augustine, Governor of the West region

The Governor of the West region hence asks the population to take adequate measures to avoid any disastrous consequences that may arise from these long rains.
The governor also invited competent authorities in all fields to raise awareness and take measures to avoid any disaster. Other regions such as the North-West, the South-West, the Littoral, or the Far North are not excluded from danger.

