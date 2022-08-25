Cameroon-West: Governor Draws Attention On Threat Hanging Over His Region 

Awa Fonka Augustine is sounding the alarm on the risks run by the population with the announcement of heavy rains and the risk of flooding in several departments of the region.

The days are looking bad in the West region. Divisions such as those of Menoua, Bamboutos, or Mifi are under threat. The alert comes from the weather forecast for August 2022. According to the latter, heavy rains with accumulations greater than 280 millimeters coupled with the risk of flooding and landslides on unstable slopes will mark the West region.

It is regarding such a situation that the Governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine, invited the population he administers to show great caution. It also prescribes avoiding high-risk areas. These areas are swamps, hillsides, mountainous areas, or those where the soil texture is dominated by sand or clay.