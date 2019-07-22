Cameroon: West region CPDM militants re-echo support to state institutions

The Cameroon People Democratic Movement family of the West region of Cameroon last Saturday assembled in Bafoussam where they re-echoed their support to the respect of state institutions represented by President Paul Biya.

Led by Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji, they condemned the recent “anti-patriotic” acts carried out by some Cameroonians in and out of Cameroon aimed at disturbing the unity, tranquillity and living together of Cameroonians.

The militants equally frowned at stigmatisation and hate speeches, making rounds in Cameroon and called on Cameroonians to be united more than ever and aim at living together for a prosperous and emergent Cameroon come 2035.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senate President Niat Njifenji recalled that “Behind Paul Biya, the only mission is to work for peace.”

Other personalities who featured at the meeting were the CPDM Secretary General, Jean Nkuete, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, the initiator of the meeting and a host of Ministers.