Cameroon-West Region: Decentralized Territorial Collectivities Laxity Denounced

The observation was made during an evaluation meeting chaired by the Governor of the region on September 12th within his departments.

The Decentralized Territorial Collectivities (DTC) of the West region seem to slow down the development of the region. This is explained according to Gilbert Mvondo, regional delegate of the ministry in charge of the economy, by the fact that “DTCs are slow to make proposals even though funding is taking off.”

Due to this delay, it was established during the meeting on maturation and programming of the West region that 1010 unprogrammed projects are in the process of maturation, reveals the report of the technical committee made up of regional delegates and engineers of the state.

Regional banks, for their part, report that out of 2,112 projects, only 141 have already received funding from the Public Investment Budget, while 1,971 projects remain pending.

Regarding the point on the public investment budget of the Western region, its execution rate is 41%. This concerns all the decentralized services of the State and those of the DTCs. This represents a decrease of approximately 10% compared to the previous three years.

The explanation according to the stakeholders is the lack of transparency in the movement of projects toward the funding windows (Feicom, Pndp, Bip). Besides, there is a lack of precision in the allocation ceilings. And the third point is the lack of coherence between the projects and their planning instruments such as the National Development Strategy (SND30).