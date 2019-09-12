Cameroon: West region elite salute Biya’s dialogue call

Elite of the West region of Cameroon have saluted President Biya’s call for National dialogue and pledged total support to measures that will be undertaken to ensure a return to normalcy.

In a motion of support to President Biya issued yesterday in Yaounde, CPDM elite of the West region of Cameroon in their number stated their total support to President Biya’s dialogue move announced Tuesday September 10, 2019 during his unusual address to the nation.

The statement was issued at the end of a come together chaired by Senate President

“We express our total and unconditional support to the decisive and salutary measures announced in your important and historic September 10, 2019 address that seeks to consolidate the peace, unity, social justice and territorial integrity of Cameroon…”

“We appeal to all Cameroonians, without distinction to answer favourably to the call for a Major National Dialogue, so that altogether we take the challenges of peace, security, national unity and economic and social progress.”