Cameroon: West region hit by African swine fever

Published on 21.07.2021 at 17h39 by journal du Cameroun

importation of pigs from West region banned (c) copyright
The sale of pigs and by-products across the West region has been temporarily prohibited following the outbreak of the African swine fever in the region that has begun infecting neighbouring regions.

 

Life is not far from a nightmare for inhabitants of the West region depending on pig farming for a livelihood.

This follows a decision from the Governor, Awa Fonka Augustine banning the sale of pigs and by-products in the region as it grapples with the outbreak of the African swine fever.

Pig farmers have been instructed to keep their animals on a strict quarantine for a period that will be determined by the Governor in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly pig pest.

Pig markets on the other hand have all closed for disinfection.

In the neighbouring Littoral region, health authorities have banned the importation, sale and consumption of pork meat from the West following the detection of some few cases in the region.

Many have been expressing concerns given that the region is one of the two biggest pig suppliers in the country, with pig rearing being one of the main activities practiced by people in the West.

The African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages. It is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

It is often introduced into a herd after the feeding of uncooked/ undercooked contaminated pork products which are ingested by a pig.

 

