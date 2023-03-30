Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon : West Region On The Front Line To Preserve Nature

Published on 30.03.2023 at 10h49 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

With the governor of the region on the sidelines, trees were planted during the celebration of the World Forest Day.

 

Climate change is no longer a novelty today. And no one can escape it, not even the countries that pollute the atmosphere the least. International organisations are aware of this and are inviting all actors to mobilise for the preservation of nature.

A sound that has been well heard in the West region. On this side, work is already underway. This could be seen last March 23. A delegation led by the governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine went to the Ngouache neighborhood of the city of Bafoussam. A district that witnessed a landslide four years ago taking the lives of 43 people.

This visit followed the celebration of the World Forest Day on March 21 . Coincidentally, the visit took place on the Meteorological International Day. Awa Fonka Augustine took the opportunity with his team behind him to plant 300 trees on the site. He also took the opportunity to sensitise the population on the dangers of building in risky areas.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top