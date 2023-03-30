Cameroon : West Region On The Front Line To Preserve Nature

With the governor of the region on the sidelines, trees were planted during the celebration of the World Forest Day.

Climate change is no longer a novelty today. And no one can escape it, not even the countries that pollute the atmosphere the least. International organisations are aware of this and are inviting all actors to mobilise for the preservation of nature.

A sound that has been well heard in the West region. On this side, work is already underway. This could be seen last March 23. A delegation led by the governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine went to the Ngouache neighborhood of the city of Bafoussam. A district that witnessed a landslide four years ago taking the lives of 43 people.

This visit followed the celebration of the World Forest Day on March 21 . Coincidentally, the visit took place on the Meteorological International Day. Awa Fonka Augustine took the opportunity with his team behind him to plant 300 trees on the site. He also took the opportunity to sensitise the population on the dangers of building in risky areas.