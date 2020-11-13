Cameroon: West region records 17 new Coronavirus cases in 24hours

The West region of Cameroon is currently witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases with thirty-four new ones confirmed, among which seventeen are said to have been recorded in twenty-four hours.

The information is contained in a release on the epidemiological situation of the West region signed Thursday November 12 by regional Governor, Awa Fonka Augustine.

According to the release, the cases were detected in health districts and schools across the region.

Five among them who were at the health district of the Penka Michelle Subdivision in the Menoua Division have been transferred to the Bafoussam regional hospital due to the advanced stage of their infection.

Governor Awa Fonka Augustine has attributed this sudden resurgence in COVID-19 cases to the laxity observed with regards to the respect of barrier measures these two last months.

“Unlike in the past where we had only the Mifi and the Noun Divisions taking the lead with a lot of contaminations, this time around we have discovered that there are certain subdivisions like Penka Michelle, colleges and schools hosting infected cases…” Governor Awa Fonka said.

He thus urged the population to return to the strict respect of COVID-19 barrier measures for the region to be safe from any “catastrophe” linked to the virus.

“It is imperative for me to reactivate the respective commissions to get back to action through sensitization and compelling everybody to respect these barrier measures, failure to which we will be heading towards a catastrophe in the West region.”

As at now, the region counts 1,410 confirmed cases, 1,290 recoveries and 64 deaths.

It is not the only region to have witnessed a resurgence in Coronavirus cases. Earlier this week, reports from the Littoral region said about twenty cases have been detected in schools in Douala.

This should therefore sound as a warning to the other regions to quicky return to the strict respect of anti-Coronavirus barrier measures to prevent the country from witnessing a second wave of infection.